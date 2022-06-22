Advertise With Us
Youth Violence Prevention Coordinator Joshua Jones discusses Community Days initiative

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The next Community Days summer event in Mobile is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Azalea Pointe Apartments. Part of Operation Echo, the community initiative seeks to engage youth and help strengthen the family structure in an effort to reduce gun violence.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Joshua Jones, Mobile’s youth violence prevention coordinator, to learn more about the initiative.

