Another day for heat in the triple digits

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After hitting triple digit temps officially on Wednesday, we’ll be there again today so plan on staying hydrated out there and taking all the proper precautions against heat exhaustion/stroke. Rain and storm chances won’t be overwhelming today and tomorrow, but the chances will start to increase this weekend and next week as the heat ridge FINALLY breaks down. We are projecting lower 100s today through Saturday, but highs could slide back down to the lower 90s by midweek next week. In the Tropics, things remain quiet for now.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.