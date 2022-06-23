MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Join Baldwin EMC and The Wharf at Orange Beach as we host our third annual Supplies for Success Drive, benefiting Project R.E.A.C.H. (Resources for Educational Advancement of Children).

Unfortunately, year after year, many local children head back to school without the basic supplies they need to be successful. You can help change this by participating in Baldwin EMC’s Supplies for Success Drive from June 13 through July 15.

We’ll be collecting new, unused school supplies such as pencils, notebooks, crayons and any other supplies that can help kids start their school year off right. All donations will be distributed to our local community through Project R.E.A.C.H., a program started by Catholic Social Services of Baldwin County.

Click on this link for a list of all the items you can help donate to make a difference.

https://www.baldwinemc.com/supplies-for-success-drive/?fbclid=IwAR3PxRCk_h60UB8irsVe357TQyxBBSQ3DsDJJ1Q-7NDN7Yr2s0MYqLtEUuA

STUFF SOME BACKPACKS WITH KINDNESS THIS SUMMER!

What: Baldwin EMC Supplies for Success Drive

When: June 13 – July 15

Where: All Baldwin EMC office locations in Summerdale, Orange Beach and Bay Minette, or the Ferris Wheel at the Wharf

Why: Because local children need your help!

https://www.baldwinemc.com/

