Kids Wish’n To Go Fish’n 2022

The Doug Houston’s Kids Wish’n To Go Fish’n annual event is back on track and celebrating its 25th anniversary Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Selected members from four different Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama will enjoy a police escorted bus trip to Dauphin Island and going out on the charter boat, The Duke. From there, they will have a three hour fishing trip and hopefully come home with fish for the whole family.

These select kids have been chosen based on many different qualifications, including grades, good behavior and their effort in succeeding as a club member. This event could not happen without countless sponsors, including County Commissioner Randal Dueitt who jumped on board, “so to speak” to really help keep this event going with an incredible contribution.

The kids will also leave with custom shirts, fishing poles and a canvas bag full of other goodies.

www.facebook.com/Kids-Wish-N-To-Go-Fish-N

---

