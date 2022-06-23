Man breaks into girlfriend’s home when she doesn’t answer his texts, Mobile police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are looking for a man accused of breaking into his girlfriend’s home when she didn’t return his texts or calls.

Investigators said Coniah DuBose went into her apartment to confront her, then stole some of her items as he left.

He’s wanted for domestic violence burglary. DuBose also has warrants out for shooting into a vehicle.

Call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files/Crimestoppers hotline at 251-208-7211 if you can help find Coniah DuBose.

