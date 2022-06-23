People in Mobile react to President Biden’s call for a gas tax holiday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Temperatures remain high and so do gas prices. Wednesday, President Biden called for relief throughout the summer with a three-month gas tax holiday.

“I fully understand that a gas tax holiday alone is not going to fix the problem, but it will provide families some immediate relief,” President Biden said.

Right now, the federal tax is 18 cents per gallon and 24 cents per gallon of diesel.

Matthew Franklin works in Irvington and he’s well aware of how much he puts into his truck.

“I’m spending right around 25 to get to work and right around 25 to get home,” Franklin said.

Franklin added that it’s tough, but he has no choice.

“It’s rough. It takes the place of some other things you’d like to do. You got to make sacrifices. Hopefully we can it get all squared away from the top all the way to the bottom. Maybe this fall getting things back rolling and right,” Franklin said.

That gas tax holiday must be approved by congress and members on both sides of the isle have doubt that it would work.

