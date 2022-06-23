Recipe: Southwest Chicken Fajita Sauté

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breasts or thighs, cut into ¼-inch strips

4 tablespoons of your favorite fajita seasoning mix

3 tablespoons Rouses Cold Pressed Olive Oil

1 medium eggplant, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 red bell pepper, cut into ¼-inch slices

1 red onion, cut into ⅛-inch slivers

1 zucchini, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 bunch fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

2 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

6-8 round tortillas

Toppings of your choice

STEPS:

1. Place all vegetables in a medium mixing bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of the olive oil to the bowl and stir to coat vegetables evenly.

2. Heat a cast-iron skillet over high heat. Place vegetables in the hot skillet and cook on high for 30 minutes, or to your preferred degree of doneness. Remove from skillet and set aside.

3. Place chicken strips in a medium mixing bowl and coat evenly with fajita seasoning.

4. Heat remaining tablespoon olive oil in skillet over high heat. Add strips to skillet and cook on high for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165ºF. Add cilantro and stir well to incorporate.

5. Place cooked fajita chicken and cooked vegetable mixture on tortillas, and serve alongside your favorite toppings.

---

