Road rage murder trial ends with split jury, but defendant still heading to prison

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - His murder trial ended with a mistrial, but a Mobile man is still headed to prison.

Trenton Thornton was sentenced to 10 years behind bars Wednesday after he was convicted of two other crimes.

Thornton shot and killed Patrick Edwards in 2020 during a road rage incident. He claimed self-defense.

A mistrial was declared on the murder charge after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

Thornton was found guilty on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Thornton will only need to serve two years of the 10 years sentence. Prosecutors said they will retry him on the murder charge.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.