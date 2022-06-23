MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You are invited to attend Southern View Media’s Annual Summer Social Anniversary Event! This anniversary event is a free opportunity for local business owners to connect and promote community growth. Bring a friend and join them for free food, drinks, music and a great time. Please stop by, whether for the entire time or just a few minutes.

2022 Annual Summer Social Anniversary Event

Thursday, June 30

5-8pm

25369 US-98, Daphne, AL 36526

Facebook Event Link:

https://www.facebook.com/events/5099283376854299?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

Southern View Media

Southern View Media is a creative and digital marketing company serving businesses along the Gulf Coast since 2015.

25369 US-98, Daphne, AL 36526

southernviewmedia.com

