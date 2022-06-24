Advertise With Us
Featured Wines for Summer with Wine Knot

By Joe Emer
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With record-breaking extreme heat this summer, we’re all looking for ways to relax and cool off.

Farrah Weatherly joined us live on Studio10 with three great wine ideas for the summer. Click on the video link for a preview!

Also, there is a Free Wine Tasting coming up on Thursday, June 30th. Head to the link below to learn more.

About Wine Knot:

Facing Knollwood on the corner of Grelot and Knollwood in Mobile, AL, Wine Knot has the best wines and craft beers along with many delicious snacks, treats, and handmade goodies crafted by local vendors all the way from Pascagoula, MS to Loxley, AL!

https://www.facebook.com/WineKnotOfficialPage/

---

