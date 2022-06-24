‘Illusions: The Reality of Deception’ comes to the Exploreum

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Illusions: The Reality of Deception exhibit. Open now until September 5, 2022. Sponsored by Mobile County District 2. It is the latest in a series of in house exhibits created by the Exploreum Science Center. It takes you through the past, present and future of illusions and how they shape our perception of reality. From hands on activities to moving pictures, we unveil the science and mystery behind the world of illusions.

We have a new series starting up next month named Exploreum After hours. This is an adult only 21+ event that will be on the third Saturday of every month. Adults can bring their own wine or beer and enjoy fun activities with a movie in our digital dome.

The first will be our National Treasure: Movie and Instagram Scavenger Hunt. We will release clues, through social media, on the 10th to locations around downtown Mobile that contestants will need to post a picture of, with the Exploreum tagged in the photo. Then, on Saturday the 16th, there will be an Indoor Exploreum hunt. Contestants will be given a list of clues to different attractions within the building. The first to solve all of them will be awarded a prize. The overall winner will be announced right before we show the National Treasure movie in the digital dome. You have to be present to win.

Illusions: The Reality of Deception

Exploreum Science Center

65 Government St. Mobile, AL 36602.

https://www.exploreum.com/

(251) 208-6893

