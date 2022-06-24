Locals & vacationers head to beach to find relief

DAUPHN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - As we continue to experience record-breaking heat across the Gulf Coast -- locals and vacationers head to the beach to find relief.

“It seems hotter than usual,” said Chris & Misty Christopher, from Theodore. “The water also feels warmer.”

Chris and Misty Christopher were enjoying Dauphin Island with family visiting from Missouri. Chris works in the elements and knows the importance of watching for the signs of heat stroke and how to prevent it.

“It is tough. You’ve got to stay hydrated – lots of water – Gatorade You have to keep up with the regimen,” said Chris.

While it’s hot here -- others are real quick to tell us -- it can always be hotter.

“It’s real humid – the humidity is a lot worse than it is here. When there is no wind blowing – there’s no breeze – dead air, hot and humid. This is a relief. – They should go where we’re from -- come out to West Tennessee,” said one family from Tennessee.

As we watch the temperature gauge stay above 100 degrees – locals are also keeping a close eye on the tropics.

“With the warmer water – we’ll keep an eye out for them. It’s hard to say – they do so much destruction and all you hate to almost put it out there. Yeah, but with the warmer water – there’s more of a possibility of hurricanes,” said Chris & Misty.

