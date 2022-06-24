Man charged with murder in deadly Gulfport shooting

Advertise With Us
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A 20-year-old is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault for this week’s deadly shooting at Emerald Pines Apartments.

Makhari Seven Gasaway is being held without bond at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Brushawn Shawmayne McClam, 27, was shot multiple times during the confrontation and died at the scene. McClam’s sister was also shot multiple times and taken to the hospital in critical condition. She is still recovering, and her exact condition hasn’t been released.

Gulfport Police detectives say the mayhem started with a fight between Gasaway and McClam. They say Gasaway pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Several other family members were in the apartment at the time of the shooting, including the victims’ brother, their mother and two children. None of them were physically injured by the intruder.

The case is still under investigation, and anyone with any information is urged to contact Gulfport Police at (228) 868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

