MPD Community Days event brought families out at Azalea Pointe

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It was a big turnout Thursday afternoon, as Mobile Police ‘Community Days’ event brought families out of the house and into the sun.

Operation Echo Stop held its second event at Azalea Pointe Apartments.

There was free food, music, and a lot of education.

The purpose of the event is to help strengthen family structures, and deter young people from committing crimes.

Mobile’s Youth Violence Prevention Coordinator Joshua Jones says they specifically chose this area after the recent murders of two young boys in the neighborhood.

Jones says he doesn’t want people to feel afraid in their own community.

“What we wanted to do, we wanted to give them hope. Let them know that they’re not alone and let them know that they don’t have to be afraid to come outside and enjoy their time,” Jones said. “And to let them know that somebody’s here for them.”

Brittany English who lives at Azalea Pointe Apartments says she wants to see more events like this.

“They haven’t had an event in years so I feel like this is something the community need to come out and see,” English said. “And they have a lot of things that people need to know about.”

The next Community Days event will be held July 14 at Figures Park from 4-7pm.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.