Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Preventing Youth Violence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday on “Perspectives with Eric Reynolds”, how do you end youth violence in the Port City?

One organization believes it takes a community. The youth, their parents and family and everyone else that’s concerned, wants change for the better.

We talk with the leaders of “Operation Echo Stop” about their plan, which is a violence reduction strategy. We also discuss their outreach “Community Days” events.

Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs Saturday morning at 9am.

