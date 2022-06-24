Advertise With Us
Record temperatures not stopping outdoor jobs in Mobile

By Stephen Moody
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - People who have to work in this heat, are certainly taking precautions.

The temperatures are high, but the work continues. But not without short breaks and plenty of water.

Nick Anest with Ethos Roofing spent hours on the job Thursday sweating it out to get the work done.

“This one customer had a leak. So just a minor repair. We’re here to serve. Some people have leaks in their roofs. They can’t deal with it, so they hire us. It’s our job. Rain, sunshine, heat. It’s part of the job,” Anest said.

The job might’ve been minor, but the heat definitely plays a role.

“The health is the number one thing. Guys know how they feel. If we see something where they’re getting a little wobbly kneed, we’ll make sure they come down and stay hydrated, and stay safe,” Anest said.

And it plays a role for Mobile firefighters too.

They felt the heat as they responded to a house fire Thursday. Firefighters were in and out of the home while hydrating.

“For our firefighters to wear all that extra gear that keeps the moisture in and keeps the heat in. Keeps the heat out, but also keeps their body heat in. For them to leave a working a fire scene to come outside and work in triple-digit heat, it’s paramount that we stay hydrated,” PIO Steven Millhouse said.

