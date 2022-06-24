Teen battling cancer honored by Baller Dream Foundation

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile teenager battling cancer became a “baller” Thursday night.

15-year-old Andre Wilson was honored as the newest Baller Dream Foundation recipient.

Andre has been battling through Lymph node cancer.

The event was held at The Provision in Fairhope for members of the community.

It was surely a night Andre or his family won’t soon forget.

Although Andre says battling through cancer is hard, the support he’s received has made it a lot easier.

“I was scared and confused,” Andre said. “But I got a lot of support.”

Despite that fear his parents stood behind him through it all.

His mother Lashonda Demings said it crushed them when they found out, but they’ve remained strong for Andre.

“It was something we had to adjust to. We had to get adapted to doing and we know its hard on him so we had to be strong for him,” Demings said. “So he could be strong and come through for his cancer.”

As Andre gets ready to ring the bell and finish up his treatments, his father Andrew Wilson can’t wait for that day to come.

“Just can’t wait until it’s over with,” Andrew said. “Once it’s done and he go on with his life and have kids of his own. That’ll be the greatest thing for me.”

Andre is one of four other Baller Dream Foundation recipients in Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

