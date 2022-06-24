Twitter testing new feature, 2500 words

Advertise With Us
Twitter tests 'notes' feature with 2,500 word limit
By Lenise Ligon
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Twitter is testing a new feature with 2500 word limit. It’s called ‘notes.’

It allows users to exceed the normal 280 characters in a single piece of content, with the inclusion of photos, videos, gifs, and tweets.

Notes can be read on and off twitter.

The platform is using a small group of writers to help test the feature.

Twitter saying it considered the move after seeing people use the platform to post pictures of longer announcements.

Each note card appears in the timeline as a tweet with a preview of the longer post it contains. Notes can be edited before and after publishing.

The feature includes a notes tab on your profile that holds your published work.

In 2017 twitter increased the maximum number of characters for tweets to 140 to 280. That too was after a trial.

Some see the change as a way to encourage users to stay on the platform to blog...rather than move to other websites, which will help Twitter retain its audience.

The test will run for two months and involve a small group of writers in Canada, Ghana, the UK and US.

