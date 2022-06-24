Yet another day of searing heat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

An upper-level ridge continues to dominate the weather pattern across much of the U.S. That means this relentless heat wave will continue. For Friday our highs will once again be in the low 100s with heat index values approaching 110 degrees in the afternoon.

A few cooling storms will pop-up, but the rain chance is only 30%, so not everyone will get that relief.

As we head into the Saturday we will continue to see triple-digit heat. So please be careful with any outdoor plans. Take breaks and stay hydrated.

The upper-level bridge does begin to break down starting Sunday. It will still be quite hot, but the heat will gradual decrease from Sunday on.

A good way to cool off would be to head to our beaches. Conditions will be good the next several days with calm surf and light winds.

Have a great day!

