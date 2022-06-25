Drivers react to new I-10 bridge project

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Many people had reactions to the new I-10 bridge across the bay. Some were for it, while others were against, and people at the pump in Mobile weighed in.

“I think it would be great, especially if it keeps the flow going because right now, it’s backed up,” said Jason Keenum, in favor of the bridge. “It just takes forever to get across the tunnel right now, especially during the summer when people are travelling.”

However, add a toll, and some were hesitant to open their wallets.

“Another bridge, it will help the city, but as long as we don’t have a toll,” said Michele Wilson, against the toll bridge. “I think if we had a toll, it’s going to cost a lot and a lot of people are working just to pay for the gas.”

While others said $2.50 or even less with a monthly pass is a win.

“If I can get through that tunnel 15, 20, 30, 45 minutes earlier, $2.50 is easy,” said Keenum.

Drivers added this is a long-awaited improvement the area has needed for a while.

“Sometimes you sit in line for like an hour waiting on the traffic to move,” said George Thompson, for the bridge. “It needed to be gone years ago, but I’m glad they talk about doing it now because it will help with the congestion.”

