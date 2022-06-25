MCHD beginning to administer COVID-19 vaccine for infants

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the first time in three months, the Mobile County Health Department released new information regarding vaccines for infants.

The CDC recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for infants, dropping the age to 6 months. This means nearly 20 million additional children are eligible, and the Mobile County Health Department is already giving the shots.

The CDC recommended all children, even those who’ve already had COVID, get vaccinated. They encourage parents to do their own research: talk to doctors, nurses, and pharmacists.

Already, MCHD administered the Pfizer vaccines for children 6 months and older, and Moderna will be offered beginning Monday.

“We’re not able to predict whether they’ll have mild or severe reactions, so it’s a safer way to protect the child or protect anybody from COVID,” said Dr. Kevin Michaels, MCHD health officer.

Dr. Michaels said side effects from the vaccine could include a low-grade fever and sensitivity to the injection site, but he still encouraged parents to get their children vaccinated before the school year, even if they’ve had COVID before.

“During the summertime is a good time to get caught up on all the vaccines,” said Dr. Michaels. “Come to any of our clinics for COVID vaccines and school-aged vaccines.”

When asked if there was clinical evidence to back up vaccinating healthy children who already had COVID, Dr. Michaels said children are still susceptible to getting COVID more than once.

MCHD said they do not have a number for how many infants have received this vaccine so far.

