MPD: Beltline hotel closed due to crime, code violations

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A hotel on the I-65 Service Road has been temporarily shut down due to numerous crime complaints and code violations, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Authorities said occupants of America’s Best Value Inn & Suites at 162 West I-65 Service Road North have complained about drug activity and reported gun crimes, assaults, domestic violence and other public nuisances.

According to MPD, the department received over 1,000 service calls from January 2021 to April 2022.

On Thursday, two men were arrested after MPD’s Narcotics/Vice Unit, along with SWAT and K-9 units, executed three search warrants in rooms where illegal drug had been purchased.

Emmett Davis, 42, is charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana second degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Nigel Winston, 25, is charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Winston also had outstanding warrants, police said.

After the search warrants were executed, the Municipal Enforcement Task Force and the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department inspected the property and found major violations of city codes including unsafe structure, unfit for human habitation, and major fire code for no working fire systems. The facility was also placed on a fire watch until repairs and improvements can be made, police said.

The hotel will remain closed as the property owner works to come into compliance, authorities said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.