MPD makes arrest in Friday morning shooting

Brandon Lee Gibbons
Brandon Lee Gibbons(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old Mobile man was arrested Friday in connection with a shooting at a local apartment complex.

Brandon Lee Gibbons faces a charge of second-degree assault.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded to Ascension Provident Hospital around 4 a.m. Friday in reference to one shot.

Investigators said the suspect, identified as Gibbons, allegedly shot the male victim at Greentree Apartments, 6200 Airport Blvd. The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Gibbons was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail and later released. A bond hearing is set for Monday followed by a court date on July 5, according to jail records.

---

