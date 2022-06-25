People on both sides of the Bay react to Supreme Court decision

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Raw emotions poured in Friday as people gathered to celebrate or berate the Supreme Court’s historic ruling.

Anti-abortion and pro-abortion groups got together on both sides of the Bay.

A prayer vigil was held in Mobile for an anti-abortion group that praised and celebrated the outcome.

On the other end, a protest was held Friday evening for pro-abortion groups in Fairhope for those against the decision.

The landmark ruling takes away constitutional protection for abortion.

Beth Perkins is against abortion and helped organize the prayer vigil to praise the ruling.

She says she’s been waiting for this day for a long time.

“This is the day the lord has made. He has coordinated it all,” Perkins said. “It’s been a lot of prayer for 49 years and a lot of hard work, a lot of peaceful hard work.”

Jennifer Porr who is a member of 40 days of Life Mobile says Friday’s decision means hope for the future.

“It’s hopeful. It’s hopeful that our culture can change from being a culture where women have a lot of pressure on them, to kind of do what other people are telling them to do,” Porr said.

But across the Bay, there was a much different gathering.

Allie Spomer organized a protest in Fairhope in opposition to the decision.

Spomer says they’re work isn’t done yet.

“We’re gonna continue to fight as much as we can,” Spomer said. “And we know that they had already made the decision but the whole point to be out here is to show that in solidarity we’re here, and we’re loud, and we’re not gonna be quiet.”

Leigh Bancroft, a member of Femsouth, a pro-abortion group came out to the protest and says she’s afraid of what this decision means for the future.

“Just not having reproductive rights at all,” Bancroft said. “Having complete removal because Alabama is one of the many states that’s poised to reduce our access. And who knows what the future will be, how far they’re going to actually take that once the legislation starts going through.”

A lot of emotion from both sides, but everything was peaceful.

