Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Searing heat again… but this is it!

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

The upper-level ridge that has given us this two weeklong heat wave makes it’s last stand today. That means for the last day our highs will soar into the upper 90s with heat index values approaching 110° in the afternoon.

Just after lunchtime some scattered, cooling storms will pop-up. The rain chance is 40%.

With the upper-level ridge gone on Sunday we get back to “normal” for late June. Highs will only be in the low 90s and rain chances go up with a number of afternoon showers and storms around.

And don’t worry, the heat wave doesn’t come back at us in a few days. We are going to stay in a more typical summertime pattern through at least July 4th. So that means highs around 90, and a good chance of afternoon thunderstorms most days.

Have a great weekend!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Outlook
Weather Outlook for Saturday June 25, 2022
Today's Outlook for Friday Evening, June 24, 2022 from FOX10 News
Better rain chances in store
Today's Outlook for Friday Evening, June 24, 2022 from FOX10 News
Today's Outlook for Friday Evening, June 24, 2022 from FOX10 News
Early Morning Weather Update for Friday June 24, 2022
Early Morning Weather Update for Friday June 24, 2022