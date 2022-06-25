Searing heat again… but this is it!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

The upper-level ridge that has given us this two weeklong heat wave makes it’s last stand today. That means for the last day our highs will soar into the upper 90s with heat index values approaching 110° in the afternoon.

Just after lunchtime some scattered, cooling storms will pop-up. The rain chance is 40%.

With the upper-level ridge gone on Sunday we get back to “normal” for late June. Highs will only be in the low 90s and rain chances go up with a number of afternoon showers and storms around.

And don’t worry, the heat wave doesn’t come back at us in a few days. We are going to stay in a more typical summertime pattern through at least July 4th. So that means highs around 90, and a good chance of afternoon thunderstorms most days.

Have a great weekend!

---

