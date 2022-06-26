Inaugural event seeks to teach boxing and much more

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The effort to curb youth gun violence continued Saturday in Mobile with Hope Boxing Academy’s inaugural “Project Reach: Gloves Not Guns” event.

Many youths were on hand taking part, not only learning a little about boxing but a whole lot more.

According to organizers, it’s just one way they’re trying to reach area youth and prevent deadly violence.

“The focus is to really bring kids in through boxing. Boxing is unique. So, when the kids come in, they are focused on boxing,” said Leavie King, Hope Boxing Academy chairman of board. “But we use boxing as an avenue to reach our kids through mentoring, through tutoring and also through leadership because boxing really teaches discipline, which is a really integral part of leadership itself.”

If interest stays up, the organization looks to have the program quarterly on a smaller level with the main event once a year.

More information can be found on the Hope Boxing Academy Facebook page.

