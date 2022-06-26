Mobile Community Action assisting residents with utility bills

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Community Action is trying reach residents needing help offsetting high utility bills during the summer heat.

The organization was in Semmes Saturday morning trying to assist as many people as they could.

“We want to attempt to reach people before our call center opens, before it gets too busy, and before those really high bills come in - we’re deciding to come out and do these small little pop ups at some of our locations within the county of Mobile,” said MCA’s Lakeisha Williams.

MCA hopes to do another utility assistance clinic next week somewhere between Chickasaw and Eight Mile.

For more information contact Mobile Community Action at 251-206-6117.

---

