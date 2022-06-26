Advertise With Us
Ocean Springs QB Brayson Hubbard commits to Alabama

Bray Hubbard roams the sidelines during Ocean Springs' win over Gulfport
Bray Hubbard roams the sidelines during Ocean Springs' win over Gulfport(WLOX Sports)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -A coast standout quarterback made a major commitment Sunday.

Ocean Springs quarterback Brayson Hubbard announced on Twitter he’s committed to the University of Alabama to play football.

Hubbard led the Greyhounds to an undefeated regular season last year as a junior and was named the 2021 6A Mr. Football for Mississippi.

He’s also ranked as the number nine prospect in Mississippi according to 247 Sports.

Hubbard was previously committed to Southern Miss for baseball.

