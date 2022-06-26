Pattern finally changes…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

The upper-level ridge that has given us the two weeklong heat wave is done. So, for our Sunday we get back to “normal” for late June. Highs will only be in the low 90s and rain chances go up with a number of afternoon showers and storms around. At times, the rain will be heavy with lots of lightning.

And don’t worry, the heat wave doesn’t come back at us in a few days. We are going to stay in a more typical summertime pattern through at least July 4th. So that means highs around 90, and a good chance of afternoon thunderstorms most days.

In the tropics, we are watching two areas. First in the NW Gulf a disturbance is expected to form in a few days. By the time this develops it will move almost immediately on land in Texas, so it’s not likely to get a name, but it will bring rain for Texas.

The other disturbance is in the South Atlantic and is likely to develop into Bonnie in the coming days as it enters the Southern Caribbean. It will likely track across the Caribbean and approach Central America next weekend.

Have a great day!

