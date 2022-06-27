Back to normal summer pattern

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This week will be much different compared to last week. The heat wave is gone, and the rain and storm chances will be back on the rise. Expect 50-70% chances of showers and storms each day this week with highs in the upper 80s/lower 90s each day. This means to keep the rain gear close by and when thunder roars, head indoors. Most of these storms will show up in the afternoons each day, but it’s still possible that rain could arrive in the mornings or evenings. In the Tropics, we have 3 disturbances we are watching. One in the Gulf and 2 in the Atlantic. None are issues for us which is great news but we have a long way to go till the season ends.

