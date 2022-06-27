Advertise With Us
Bicycle rider shot on Cuba Street

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A victim was riding a bicycle early Sunday evening on Cuba Street when he was shot, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said that on Sunday at approximately 6:05 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Cuba Street in reference to one shot. Officers discovered the victim was on a bicycle when an unknown male and an unknown female in a vehicle drove up and shot him.

The victim was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said

