Bicycle rider shot on Cuba Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A victim was riding a bicycle early Sunday evening on Cuba Street when he was shot, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said that on Sunday at approximately 6:05 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Cuba Street in reference to one shot. Officers discovered the victim was on a bicycle when an unknown male and an unknown female in a vehicle drove up and shot him.

The victim was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said

