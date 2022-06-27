Judge revokes bond for man accused of attempted murder in Ladd-Peebles shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man charged with five counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting at a high school football game last year will remain jailed pending trial, a judge ruled Monday.

Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis determined that Jai Montrell Scott, 20, of Semmes, had violated the terms of his bond with a new arrest last month. He was the passenger of a vehicle pulled over by police at O’Connor Street and Downs Court. Officers found him with marijuana and a stolen gun, according to the allegations.

At the time, Scott was free on bond on the shooting charges. Although he is not accused of firing the shots at the game between Vigor and Williamson high schools on Oct. 15, prosecutors contend both he and alleged shooter Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon were armed when they entered Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

The judge also found prosecutors have probable cause for a grand jury to consider the new charges, possession of marijuana, receiving stolen property and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Defense attorney Dennis Knizley said he proposed adding an electronic monitoring component to his client’s bond.

“Jai Scott was working every day, working at the shipyard, and was supposed to go there in the morning and didn’t have enough work that day,” he said. “He had tremendously strong family support.”

Knizley also questioned the evidence against his client in the shooting case.

“There’s no allegation he was the shooter,” he said. “That case, the strength of that that case is at lease something that can be questioned.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.