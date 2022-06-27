Advertise With Us
Katelyn Cai named Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Distinguished Young Women National Finals wrapped up in Mobile over the weekend.

Arizona’s Katelyn Cai won awards in fitness, talent, self-expression, interview, and more on her way to being named the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022.

The title comes with thousands of dollars in scholarship money.

