Katelyn Cai named Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Distinguished Young Women National Finals wrapped up in Mobile over the weekend.

Arizona’s Katelyn Cai won awards in fitness, talent, self-expression, interview, and more on her way to being named the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022.

The title comes with thousands of dollars in scholarship money.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.