Old Glory Relay makes stop in Mobile on its way to World Games

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re now just 11 days from the kickoff of the 2022 World Games in Birmingham. Festivities leading up to the games are already underway -- including the Old Glory Relay. We were there as the ceremonial flag -- made it’s first stop in Alabama.

It was a patriotic welcome to cheers as “The Old Glory Relay” on its way to the 2022 World Games -- arrived in downtown’s Bienville Square.

“Give a hand to our veterans and so many of our folks who have carried this American flag,” said Nick Sellers, CEO 2022 World Games.

Flown over our nation’s capital May 25th -- the American flag -- has since travelled thousands of miles -- carried by veterans with “Team Red, White, & Blue” across the nation on it’s way to Birmingham. Retired veteran David Belcher biking it 40 miles Sunday.

“It’s just an honor. I did it three years ago -- and it’s just you and the flag. And I served almost 25 years -- so just to be able to take part in this for our veterans and the World Games is just an honor,” said Belcher.

Birmingham will play host to the World Games -- where 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries are set to compete.

“Coming out of this pandemic this will be the first major international sporting event with fans again. The Tokyo Olympics had no fans, the Beijing Olympics had no fans. So it’s very exciting for international sports. And to host it in Alabama is really special,” said Sellers.

Airbus sponsored of Sunday’s Old Glory Relay event in Mobile.

“And we couldn’t be more delighted to be a sponsor for this particular part of the World Games with the Team Red, White, & Blue. The Old Glory Relay means a lot to us. Over 300 of our team are veterans here in Mobile and it was the perfect match,” said Daryl Taylor, VP Gen. Manager Airbus Manufacturing Facility.

“It means a lot to be the first city to have the flag and to have Nick here -- it’s powerful and we are excited about the state of Alabama -- about the World Games here in the state. So it’s a great for the City of Mobile and state of Alabama,” said Corey Penn, Mobile City Council.

“Our veterans from RWB fold that flag with great reverence as it rests for the evening,” explained Sellers.

Now full throttle to the World Games -- it’s next stop is Pensacola. To see the flag continue on its journey -- they’ll have a send off ceremony Monday, June 27th at Mardi Gras Park at 8:45 a.m.

The 2022 World Games -- start July 7th and run through July 17th.

