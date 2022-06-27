Pet of the week: Ida with The City of Mobile Animal Services

Meet our new pet of the week, Ida! This sweet pup is part of the crew at The City of Mobile Animal Services center. She is a great family dog and is officially ready to find her permanent family. She is a great size and loves to be loved.

If you would like to adopt Ida, please contact The City of Mobile Animal Services today.

---

