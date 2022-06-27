Police chase ends with crash in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A chase involving Mobile Police and a stolen vehicle ended with a crash on Sunday.

Investigators said officers spotted the car at Airport Boulevard and I-65 and tried to stop it. The driver took off and tried to get away from police until he crashed into a tree at Chidester Avene and Myrtle Street.

Officers detained two people who were in the car. Their names have not been released.

No injuries were reported.

