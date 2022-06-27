Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Police chase ends with crash in Mobile

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A chase involving Mobile Police and a stolen vehicle ended with a crash on Sunday.

Investigators said officers spotted the car at Airport Boulevard and I-65 and tried to stop it. The driver took off and tried to get away from police until he crashed into a tree at Chidester Avene and Myrtle Street.

Officers detained two people who were in the car. Their names have not been released.

No injuries were reported.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

We’re now just 11 days from the kickoff of the 2022 World Games in Birmingham. Festivities...
Old Glory Relay makes stop in Mobile on its way to World Games
Katelyn Cai named Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022
Katelyn Cai named Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022
Gunman shoots two Popeyes employees at drive-thru window in Prichard
Gunman shoots two Popeyes employees at drive-thru window in Prichard
Katelyn Cai named Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022
Katelyn Cai named Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022