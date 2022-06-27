Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Police following new leads on potential suspects in killing of TikTok star’s son

A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed Friday night in Prichard.(Lee Peck FOX 10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard Police confirmed to FOX10 News that investigators are following new leads in the killing of a local TikTok star’s son.

Randon Lee was gunned down Friday night at a gas station on St. Stephens Road at I-65 in Prichard.

Local social media star says her son was shot and killed Friday night

Lee is the son of Ophelia Nichols, a popular TikTok influencer who lives in Mobile County. Nichols, known affectionately by her followers as ‘Mama Tot,’ posted a video the day after her son’s murder begging for leads in the case.

Local mom and TikTok influencer pleading for answers in son’s murder

“People talk. People talk. So I wanted that video to be seen because if the person who did this to my son could see what he did to our family. He took my son from me. My son,” Nichols told FOX10 News.

Nichols said Lee was killed the day before his 19th birthday.

On Sunday, investigators said they are making progress in the case, but were not ready to reveal the new details.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mississippi infielder Tim Elko (25) celebrates his home run with teammates in the third inning...
Ole Miss sweeps Oklahoma with 4-2 victory | Rebels crowned National Champs
Bray Hubbard roams the sidelines during Ocean Springs' win over Gulfport
Ocean Springs QB Brayson Hubbard commits to Alabama
File photo of police lights.
Woman falls from Orange Beach condo balcony
Mobile Community Action assisting residents with utility bills
Mobile Community Action assisting residents with utility bills