Recipe: Dale’s Smashburger

“Masterchef Junior” finalist Starla Chapman appears on Studio 10 to participate in our Dale’s Seasoning Cooking Challenge!

INGREDIENTS:

½ lb 80/20 ground chuck

¼ cup Dale’s Reduced Sodium Blend

½ tsp ground black pepper

4 potato rolls (or soft, golden rolls, such as brioche, or Hawaiian Savory Butter rolls), toasted

8 slices American cheese

½ cup sliced dill pickles

1 cup shredded lettuce (like iceberg or romaine)

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 cup ketchup

2 tbsp chopped pickles + 2 teaspoons pickle juice

STEPS:

1. In a large bowl, combine the ground chuck, Dale’s, and black pepper. Mix thoroughly, yet gently, to combine (you do not want to overmix, or pack the ground beef together). Divide the meat into 8 balls (about 3 oz. each).

2. Heat a large cast-iron skillet or cast-iron griddle pan (flat side), over medium-high heat. Place 4 balls in the skillet, spaced equally apart. Press each down with the back side of a heat-proof spatula until very flat. (As you are pressing with the spatula, it helps to use a wooden spoon to press down on the spatula- for more leverage). Cook 3-4 minutes on the first side, until you see juices start to come to the top of the patties. Flip to the other side (do not press with spatula) and cook for 2 more minutes. Top each patty with slice of cheese and cook 1 more minute. Remove from griddle and keep warm. Repeat with other 4 patties.

3. Meanwhile, mix the mayonnaise, ketchup, chopped pickles and pickle juice together in a small bowl.

4. Place one patty on each toasted bun, top with cheese slice, then add additional patty with cheese melted from the griddle. Top with sliced pickles, lettuce and sauce.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.