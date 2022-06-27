Recipe: Grilled Pound Cake with Peaches
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 tablespoons butter, softened
- 6 slices pound cake (about 1 inch thick)
- 3 firm-ripe peaches, halved and pitted
- Vanilla ice cream
- Caramel sauce
STEPS:
Prepare a grill for medium heat, ensuring the grates are very clean.
Spread butter over both sides of each cake slice. Grill, uncovered, over indirect medium heat for 1-2 minutes on each side or until light golden brown.
Grill peaches, cut sides down, until softened slightly and caramelized, 4 to 5 minutes, turning occasionally.
Serve each slice of pound cake with half a peach, top with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce.
ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:
LOCATIONS:
- 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
- 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
- 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
- 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
- 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
- 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
- 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034
---
