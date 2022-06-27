Recipe: Grilled Pound Cake with Peaches

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

3 tablespoons butter, softened

6 slices pound cake (about 1 inch thick)

3 firm-ripe peaches, halved and pitted

Vanilla ice cream

Caramel sauce

STEPS:

Prepare a grill for medium heat, ensuring the grates are very clean.

Spread butter over both sides of each cake slice. Grill, uncovered, over indirect medium heat for 1-2 minutes on each side or until light golden brown.

Grill peaches, cut sides down, until softened slightly and caramelized, 4 to 5 minutes, turning occasionally.

Serve each slice of pound cake with half a peach, top with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

---

