Tropic Falls Indoor Waterpark in Foley delays opening to Wednesday

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Tropic Falls Indoor Waterpark in Foley will not open its doors for the first time today as planned, but instead will open on Wednesday.

Kristen Hellmich, marketing and public relations director for OWA Parks & Resort, sent the following announcement:

“Because we know how important it is to make summer plans, we’ve tried along the way to offer exact opening dates for the new Tropic Falls Indoor Water Park. However, due to a few unanticipated delays, we will not be able to open the indoor water park today, June 27 as planned. Much like our guests, we’re disappointed by this—and, at the same time, even more excited than ever to see opening day arrive! Many of our guests have experienced delays in their own home construction and renovation projects with materials and labor in short supply and understand that these holdups are currently widespread. We’d like to say a big thank you for your patience—and to everyone working on this project for keeping it moving along faster than any other project we’ve seen on this scale. With numbers like 1,800 glass panels and over 750,000 color-changing lights, the indoor water park is a marvel of construction, engineering, and tropical design—and it’s almost finished!

“Please check our website for updates, and we can’t wait to see you at Tropic Falls on Wednesday, June 29!”

