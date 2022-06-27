Advertise With Us
Woman killed in crash on Lott Road

A Wilmer woman died Saturday evening in a crash on Lott Road.
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Wilmer woman died Saturday evening in a crash on Lott Road.

It happened around 6 p.m. just north of Georgetown in Mobile County.

State Troopers said Donna M. Curley, 57, was killed when her vehicle left the road and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were released.

---

