Woman killed in crash on Lott Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Wilmer woman died Saturday evening in a crash on Lott Road.

It happened around 6 p.m. just north of Georgetown in Mobile County.

State Troopers said Donna M. Curley, 57, was killed when her vehicle left the road and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were released.

