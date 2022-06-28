Breakfast Tacos with Bob’s Downtown Restaurant

Bob’s Downtown Restaurant joins Studio 10 to make tasty breakfast tacos! The tacos feature flour tortillas filled with egg, bacon, chorizo, peppers, onion, mushrooms, cheese, and pico de gallo.

Visit Bob’s Downtown Restaurant at 263 St. Francis Street, Downtown Mobile, AL. They’re open daily from 7:00am-3:00pm.

Find Bob’s online at corneroffatandhappy.com and on Facebook.

