Convicted bank robber pleads guilty to bribing Escambia County corrections officer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A convicted bank robber on Tuesday pleaded guilty to bribing a guard at the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton.

The corrections deputy, Lakerdra Shanta Snowden, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery last year. A judge sentenced her in January to 18 months in prison.

Court records show that Snowden was employed at the jail from January to October in 2020. Defendant Stanley Young had been incarcerated there from March to August of that year awaiting trial on the bank robbery charge.

Young admitted to making a $4,000 down payment on a 2011 Infinity G37 sports car for the corrections deputy and also allowed the officer to access the defendant’s Cash App account to make $2,266 in purchases.

In exchange, Snowden smuggled prohibited items, including money, phones and K2 spice paper to Young. He communicated with her with a contraband cell phone and exchanged money through Cash App.

The written plea agreement states that after Young sent the money to Regency Motors in Mobile for the down payment on July 11, 2020, the defendant sent the officer a Facebook message on a contraband cell phone reading, “U welcome tho. Drive safe and ILY!”

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office uncovered the corrupt relationship between Young and the corrections deputy after staff seized the contraband cell phone Snowden had purchased at Walmart and smuggled into the jail. Officers found the phone stuffed inside of Young’s socks, according to the plea agreement.

Questioned by investigators, Snowden admitted that she had a personal relationship with Young and that she had purchased a cell phone for him.

A subsequent search of Young’s Facebook account showed messages that he had sent to others explaining how he had begun a relationship with the guard. Investigators also found photographs of Young in his jail uniform with the corrections deputy, photos of Young holding K2 spice paper and text and voice messages between him and others discussing smuggling techniques.

Videos taken by Young showed other inmates who he described as being “high” on K2 spice paper. He and the corrections deputy also discussed her selling marijuana to people on the outside of the jail, according to the plea document.

