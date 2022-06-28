Former Vigor football coach John McKenzie takes head coaching job at Murphy High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Murphy High School has a new head football coach, but he’s not new to the area.

Former Vigor coach John McKenzie is taking over the Panthers football team. McKenzie was placed on administrative leave from Vigor earlier this year and later stepped down as coach. He said he left the school because his wife was sick. Now that she’s doing better, McKenzie said he decided to take the opportunity at Murphy.

McKenzie spent two years at Vigor, winning the state 4A championship last year. Murphy, which plays in 6A, went 2-8 last season.

