Goldschmidt leads Cardinals against the Marlins following 4-hit performance

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Miami Marlins after Paul Goldschmidt had four hits against the Marlins on Monday
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run...
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)(Scott Kane | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Miami Marlins (33-39, fourth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (42-34, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (1-2, 4.08 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (5-4, 3.72 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -156, Marlins +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Miami Marlins after Paul Goldschmidt's four-hit game on Monday.

St. Louis has a 23-15 record in home games and a 42-34 record overall. The Cardinals have a 33-10 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Miami has gone 14-23 in road games and 33-39 overall. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .244, which ranks eighth in the NL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Cardinals are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Goldschmidt has a .347 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 24 doubles and 19 home runs. Nolan Arenado is 12-for-41 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has 10 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs for the Marlins. Jon Berti is 13-for-36 with three doubles, a triple and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .247 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Jack Flaherty: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Genesis Cabrera: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (back), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

