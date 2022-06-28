Independence Day events with the City of Mobile

The following information was provided by the City of Mobile:

The City of Mobile will be activating both Cooper Riverside Park and Mardi Gras Park! Mardi Gras Park is our 4th of July Kids Zone! We will have stations set up with Patriotic Promo Give-a-Ways! We have bounce houses, music, face painters, etc. Cooper Riverside Park is also family friendly with a DJ, and live bands. Lit Cigar Lounge will be on site with cash bars. We encourage attendees to bring chairs/blankets to site on. If you want to eat at the park, bring snacks, coolers, etc. or you can visit one of the great downtown restaurants to support local as well!

Festivities kick off at 4:00pm.

LeRoy Thomas and the Zydeco Road Runners will perform beginning at 4:00pm.

The New Orleans Karma Party Band will perform beginning at 6:00pm.

Fireworks will kick off at 9:00pm for a 20 minute firework show!

City of Mobile: Parks and Recreation

48 N Sage Ave. Mobile, AL

@MobileParksAndRec @CityOfMobileEvents

- Anyone interested in becoming a vendor or any food trucks wishing to participate in any events can reach out to us at MPRDevents@cityofmobile.org

- More information about these events, and more can be found on social media [Facebook and Instagram]@MobileParksAndRec

..or on our website: www.MobileParksAndRec.org

Anyone interested in Volunteering can reach out to: mprdvolunteers@cityofmobile.org

