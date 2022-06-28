Advertise With Us
Keep the rain gear nearby this week

By Michael White
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After dealing with some rain around the area last night, more could appear this afternoon and evening with rain coverage at around 50% so keep the rain gear close by. You’ll need it everyday this week as moisture levels remain pretty high and rain coverage will be way higher than it was last week. You can expect 40-60% coverage for storms everyday through Independence Day Monday. We won’t see all day rains, just showers at times. In the Tropics, we’ll soon have Tropical Storm Bonnie move into the Caribbean and head for Nicaragua. The wave in the Gulf is moving away from us and won’t cause us any issues. Highs today will be the low 90s again, but may only reach the upper 80s tomorrow.

