Mobile police charge man with shooting victim in ankle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police in Mobile have arrested a man accused in a June 19 shooting that left a victim suffering a gunshot wound to the ankle.

Police said that, through the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as Michael Bullock, 31. Today, he was taken into custody and transported to Mobile County Metro Jail.

According to investigators, just after 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, officers responded to Bank Avenue at Lincoln Street in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim was walking along Bank Avenue when a then-unknown person in an unknown vehicle shot him.

The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury to his ankle. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

