Mobile Police arrest man in February shooting death of 14-year-old

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested a man for the killing of a 14-year-old.

Police walked 19-year-old Deontae Kimbrough to jail on Monday and booked him on a murder charge. He’s accused in the shooting that happened at a home on Cheshire Drive on February 15.

Two others are also facing charges in the case.

Teriana Thompson, 18, and Kentrell Freeman are both charged with felony murder. Thompson surrendered to police on Monday night, but Freeman is still wanted.

