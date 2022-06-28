USA Health, pocket-sized ultrasound technology helping in ER

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Ultrasound in the emergency department has long been recognized as a powerful screening and diagnostic tool for both physicians and radiologists.

Dr. Timothy “Beau” Stokes, Director of Emergency Medicine Ultrasound at USA Health in Mobile sat down with FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon to talk about the advantages of using ultrasounds over X-rays or CT scans.

He also shared how ultrasound technology has evolved, adding that “Newer ultrasound is now even handheld and can plug into our phones. Paramedics can use it on the ambulance now, we can use it in a helicopter, we can use it out in rural ERs to help us rather than having to have a big machine at a big hospital.”



